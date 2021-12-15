Governor Hogan announces new Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency initiative

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced a new initiative called the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program on Tuesday, an initiative aimed at supporting resilience-building activities for Maryland manufacturers.

This program will provide Maryland manufacturers with a platform to discuss and refine their supply chains, address the supply chain crisis and help companies by connecting them with other suppliers, partners and customers.

“Maryland continues to be a national leader in helping to address the supply chain crisis that is affecting families, businesses, and industries,” Governor Hogan said in a release. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base.”

According to the Governor’s office, technical assistance grants will be available for manufacturers in Maryland who lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers as a result of the COVID-19, and those whose workforce or supply chain was interrupted.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is working with the Maryland Manufacturing Extention Partnership (MD MEP) to make this initiative a reality.

“We recognize that many of Maryland’s manufacturers have been hurt by COVID-19, and we are so pleased to have received this grant, which will enable us to give them the support and expert guidance they need,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in a release. “With COVID-19 still having a significant impact on our global supply chain, we are hopeful this program will offer short-term and long-term solutions for our manufacturers.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the Maryland Department of Commerce to create and deliver new programs to support companies that have been impacted by COVID-19,” MD MEP’s Executive Director Mike Kelleher said in the release. “Manufacturers across the state are struggling with supply chain challenges and we are confident that this funding will help make Maryland’s supply base more resilient and stronger in the future.”