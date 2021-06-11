Governor Hogan announces new initiative to support women veterans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed June 12th as Women Veterans Day in honor of the 73rd anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act which was signed into law by President Truman in 1948.

Hogan also announced a new program called “The Women Veterans Inclusion Program.” Through the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs the new program will work with the US Department of Veteran Affairs, state and local governments, and community organizations. The goal is through a statewide advisory council–support and advocacy resources will be identified to assess gaps, identify challenges, and find solutions.

Hogan said, “this new program will expand outreach, improve awareness, and ensure more women veterans have access to the benefits they have honorably earned while serving our nation. Our veterans have never stopped serving for us and that’s why Maryland will never stop serving for them.”