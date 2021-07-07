Governor Hogan announces launch of $72 million maternal and child health care initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new multi-million dollar investment into a maternal and child care transformation initiative.

Maryland’s Department of Health says this investment into prenatal care, postpartum care, and child health visits will positively impact generations of Marylanders, and even save lives.

“Assuring the mental and physical health of expectant mothers, and of postpartum mothers is critically important for the full and effective functioning of that family,” said Maryland Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary, Steve Schuh.

Frederick County Health Department’s Dr. Miriam Dobson emphasizes the importance of preventing babies from having adverse childhood traumatic experiences.

“It’s wiser and smarter to invest early on to either prevent those issues from happening or to minimize the effect that these circumstances can happen,” said Dobson.

For more information on maternal mortality in Maryland, click here.