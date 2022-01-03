Gov. Hogan announces indoor mask requirement for state buildings and paid leave offered for booster shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced another series of actions the state is taking to address the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Effective immediately, face coverings will be required for employees and visitors in all state-building and facilities. Also, to encourage more Marylanders to get booster shots, the state will provide 2 hours of paid leave for any employee who gets their third shot.

The state also issued updated guidance allowing state agencies and offices to have the discretion to implement telework and hybrid work schedules.