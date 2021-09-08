Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings.

Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription.

“For several weeks now, states have had to operate without clear guidance from the federal government regarding these booster shots,” said Governor Hogan. “The limited guidance we have received has been confusing and contradictory, and it is still unclear when and how more people will become eligible. But all of the evidence makes it abundantly clear that we cannot afford to delay taking decisive action to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

Hogan also wants more clarity from the Biden administration about what a booster shot for people who received the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and when the J&J and Moderna vaccines will be approved.

Hogan also announced the launch of a 3 million dollar community-based door-to-door canvassing effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated.