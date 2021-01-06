Governor Hogan announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday Governor Larry Hogan announced those who receive SNAP benefits in Maryland will receive an increase beginning this month.

Due to recent federal legislation, there will be an additional 15 percent increase in SNAP recipients’ total benefits. Additionally, Maryland’s temporary cash assistance families will receive an additional 40 million in benefits as part of the State’s Emergency Economic Relief measures.

Governor Hogan is also expected to propose a larger economic and stimulus relief package for families and small businesses.

