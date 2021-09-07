Governor Hogan announces 95% of Maryland seniors vaccinated

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland hit another vaccine milestone as of Tuesday. 95 percent of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Larry Hogan (R) says this is another example of Maryland being one of the most vaccinated states in the country. And the state’s priority of getting the most vulnerable populations vaccinated. Hogan also says that Maryland outpacing national rates across the board better prepared the state to fight the delta variant surge.

To date, 81.5 percent of Marylanders 18 and older and 80.4 percent of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose.