Governor Hogan announces $50.5 million for school construction and economic development projects

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan is continuing to bring emergency economic relief for Marylanders and announced $50.5 million dollars for critical capital projects.

This relief money will be used for school construction and economic development projects across the state. Governor Hogan is also set to soon propose larger economic and stimulus relief packages for families and small businesses.

In a statement Governor Hogan said, “These shovel-ready projects will help create jobs and lay the foundation for the strongest possible recovery.”