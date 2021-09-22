Governor Hogan announces $3 million for grants to protect against hate crimes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that $3 million in grants have been awarded to more than 30 organizations and religious institutions to protect against hate crimes.

In the FBI’s recently released report– in 2020, the number of reported hate crimes in Maryland doubled last year with 40 hate crimes reported, compared to just 19 in 2019.

“Hatred and discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated in Maryland, so the purpose of this morning was to help prevent hate fueled attacks,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.

The funds will be used to purchase protective equipment like cameras and alarms, to hire security personnel, and to strengthen physical security structures. Mount St. Mary’s University is one of the grant’s awardees.

“We’re going to be using it to create a coordinated operation, so it will help us to better enhance real time monitoring of the campus, and they’ll provide stronger protection for students,” said Donna Klinger, director of public relations and communications at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Since 2019, more than $8 million has been provided by the Hogan administration to protect groups from hate crimes.