Governor Hogan announces $19 million for rental assistance programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today that $19.3 million in Maryland Eviction Partnership grants were awarded to 17 state jurisdictions. The funding is expected to assist over 3,600 Maryland households.
“Maryland has continued to be a national leader in our COVID-19 response, which is why we have responded aggressively with targeted rental relief funding,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will help ensure our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes as we continue to respond to this global pandemic.”
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development works through the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership to provide rental assistance and prevent evictions. The department already distributed $2.2 million in grants to eight Maryland counties.
The eviction moratorium enacted on March 16 is still in effect, and prevents Maryland courts from evicting any tenant who can demonstrate that they were unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say landlords and tenants should contact their local jurisdiction for more information about the grants.
Awards were made to the following jurisdictions:
|– Allegany County
|$39,000
|– Anne Arundel County
|$1,200,000
|– Baltimore City
|$2,000,000
|– Baltimore County
|$3,000,000
|– Calvert County
|$600,000
|– Carroll County
|$529,592
|– Cecil County
|$475,000
|– Charles County
|$750,000
|– Dorchester County
|$100,000
|– Garrett County
|$350,000
|– Howard County
|$2,000,000
|– Montgomery County
|$3,473,228
|– Prince George’s County
|$2,672,725
|– St. Mary’s County
|$700,000
|– Somerset County
|$210,000
|– Wicomico County
|$900,000
|– Worcester County
|$336,000
