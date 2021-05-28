Governor Hogan announced neighborhood revitalization awards

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan is putting 17 million dollars of funding towards state revitalization programs.

This funding will support 41 community projects, including developments in Montgomery County.

These programs will work to help Maryland partner with local governments and help nonprofits to improve the quality of communities and help provide opportunities for residents.

One portion covers the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund. This will help redevelop areas around the capital beltway and it will also include a plan to revamp the historic Flower Theater Façade in Montgomery County.

“These partnerships and projects provide critical facilities and services while creating jobs and contributing to positive economic growth,” said Governor Hogan.

View a full list of awards and funding: NR Awards – May 2021 (maryland.gov)