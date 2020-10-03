Governor Hogan announced indoor visitations for nursing homes

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Many people in nursing homes have been isolated for the past few months, but soon, some living in assisted care facilities might be able to see their loved ones in person.

Governor Larry Hogan announced the approval of indoor visitations at Nursing Homes in Maryland.

Indoor, visitations can start taking place at any nursing home, as long as the facility does not have current outbreaks of coronavirus or positive reports of the virus in the past two weeks.

According to the office of Governor Hogan As part of this transition, state health officials are implementing new testing guidelines and expanding the use of rapid antigen tests, which could be used to screen visitors

“This spring, for states across the nation, nursing homes became ground zero in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Today, effective immediately as a result of new federal and state guidelines and our advances in rapid testing, indoor visitation is now able to begin in all nursing homes. We are also committing an additional $6 million specifically for the testing of nursing home staff using state testing resources.” Governor Larry Hogan

Policymakers hope this will help give mental and emotional support to families and allow people to reconnect in a safe way.