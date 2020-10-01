Indoor visitation may begin in all Maryland nursing homes not experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan announced effective immediately indoor visitation may begin in all nursing homes that are not experiencing a current COVID-19 outbreak or have not experienced any new coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.
Hogan also stated indoor visitation would not be permitted if the local jurisdiction’s positivity rate rises above 10%. Along with implementing this new policy Hogan committed to an additional $6 million in funding that will be specifically for testing of nursing home staff.
The State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon announced that all child care providers will now be able to return to the full teacher to child ratios and capacities for which they are licensed. Child care providers will still be required to follow state and federal COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols.
The Maryland Department of Health reports 785 new COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the overall total to 125,510. The state also reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus for the first time since March 28.
The full press conference can be viewed here.
