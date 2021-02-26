Governor Hogan and State Superintendent highlight school reopenings by visiting Easton Elementary School

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan celebrated school systems in Maryland resuming in-person learning by visiting Easton Elementary School in Talbot County.

Hogan was joined by State Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon, who takes pride in the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) ability to redefine education. As students return to the buildings, MSDE will be deploying monitoring teams to support local systems to address learning loss as well as resource allocation and management.

Hogan said he is looking forward to visiting more schools across the state in the coming weeks to thank teachers, staff and administrators who have worked hard to get students back into the classroom.