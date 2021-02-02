Gov. Larry Hogan urges FBI to relocate headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDMV) — Governor Larry Hogan is calling on the Biden administration to to restart the critical project of the FBI building its new headquarters in Maryland.

Governor Hogan wrote a letter to the FBI Director Christopher Wray, in which he said, “A new modern headquarters with enhanced security standards, which we can offer in Maryland, will allow the FBI to best meet its law enforcement mission today and decades into the future.”

Governor Hogan added that Maryland is already home to many federal agents, which makes it ideal for the bureau’s consolidated headquarters. The governor also said that the state welcomes the thousands of jobs and economic benefits that this opportunity would bring.

The General Services Administration is set to provide a plan to congress within 90 days for a new headquarters location.