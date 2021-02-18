Gov. Larry Hogan thanks MDOT crews for hard work during inclement weather

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Because of the pandemic, many people have the option to work from home during days when driving isn’t as safe; but many residents still have to physically make their way to work. The people who clear the roads or drive public transportation often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

To counteract this, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan took the time to thank all of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) workers who have been working in less than ideal conditions for the entire pandemic.

“In the middle of a global pandemic, this work is even more grueling as people have to work in isolation, make sure they disinfect everything between shifts, and minimize any and all physical interaction,” said Hogan.