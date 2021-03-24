Gov. Larry Hogan signs bill to allocate $577 million to Maryland’s four HBCUs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill to allocate $577 million to Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

The signing of this bill ended a 15-year legal battle between the state and the universities, which alleged that black colleges in the state were put at a disadvantage when compared to predominantly white institutions.

While Hogan has previously said $200 million was a good enough settlement amount, he has now signed a bill worth nearly three times that in the presence of all of the HBCU presidents.

“I want to sincerely thank the presiding officers and legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together to make this possible,” said Hogan. “With the signing of this important legislation into law, together we are sending a very clear message that we can work together in a bipartisan way to deliver real results, and together we are ensuring that any student in Maryland who wishes to pursue a degree will have access to world-class programs and the highest quality institutions for many years to come.”

The $577 million will be distributed over the course of a decade.