Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any state in the nation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland currently has the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any state in the nation.

According to the health department, there were less than 10,000 new COVID cases within the last week.

Over three million Maryland residents are now fully vaccinated. Experts say last week Maryland’s positivity rate stood at 4.44% but this week the positivity rate stands at 4.04% which is an overall decrease of nine percent.

However, Governor Hogan says as we continue to withstand the Delta variant surge better than other states, we cannot afford to be complacent.