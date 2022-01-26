Gov. Larry Hogan gives updates on Maryland’s 30-day state of emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Just over three weeks ago, an unforeseen spike in coronavirus cases caused Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a 30-day state of emergency. While Hogan has not confirmed whether or not he will be renewing the state of emergency, the order will likely come to an end if metrics continue to improve.

On Jan. 9 the state reported an all-time high of over 17,252 COVID cases in 24 hours, more than 4.5 times higher than the previous record reached in December 2020. Hospitals were slammed, as nearly 3,500 beds were being used for COVID patients. But now these numbers have dropped sharply.

“The current data continues to show very encouraging trends,” said Hogan.

Hospitalizations have fallen by over 35%, and the 7-day positivity rate — the measure of how many tests come back positive each day — is down to around 12.6%. This metric peaked at 30% on Jan. 5.

According to GlobalEpidemics.org — run by the Brown School of Health — Maryland nearly has the lowest daily case rate per 100,000 in the country, being beat only by Washington, D.C.

While over 94% of Maryland adults have received at least one COVID shot, Hogan pleaded with unvaccinated residents to stop holding out.

“Sadly, the vast majority of new deaths continue to be people who are unvaccinated,” said Hogan. “And we’re doing everything we can to keep working to get that last 5.7%.”

On the other end of the spectrum, nearly 50% of fully vaccinated Maryland adults have also received a booster, according to CDC data, bringing the state to just over 1.9 million total booster shots.