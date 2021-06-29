Gov. Larry Hogan gives keynote address to Maryland Municipal League

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Municipal League (MML) — an organization made up of over 150 cities across the state — held their closing session on Tuesday. Gov. Larry Hogan gave a keynote address at the event, during which he spoke about the state’s road to economic recovery following the pandemic, and the many programs currently in place to rebuild Maryland.

“We took unprecedented actions to bring our entire public health arsenal to bear against this invisible enemy,” said Hogan. “We convened weekly calls between municipal leaders and senior members of our team, cabinet secretaries, and public health officials to ensure that the lines of communication remained open throughout the crisis. And in a truly incredible feat of resolve and resilience, together we summoned every ounce of strength and every resource at our disposal to defeat this threat.”

$528 million in federal funding (which will be coming to the state’s municipalities next month) is included in the revitalizations program and several million dollars to restore local small businesses.

“Over the next 12 months, we plan to see many more ‘coming soon’ and ‘open for business’ signs in store windows, and I’ll be excited to be with you all as we cut the ribbons on new small business openings all across the state,” said Hogan. “Maryland is open for business. And our long, hard-fought battle against this deadly virus is finally nearing an end.”