Gov. Larry Hogan announces clean energy expansions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made strides towards expanding clean energy in the state on Tuesday.

Hogan announced a new partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and US Wind to expand offshore wind use (electrical power created using wind turbines being spun by winds out at sea). US Wind is an energy company focused exclusively on improving clean energy in the state of Maryland.

“Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the state of Maryland to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio,” said Hogan. “For six and a half years now, our state has been leading the charge when it comes to supporting responsible and clean energy projects, and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership. With one of the most skilled workforces in the nation, one of the best ports and marine facilities in America, and with our administration’s continued commitment to clean and renewable energy, I am confident that Maryland will continue to be a prime location for offshore wind development.”

With this partnership in place, the governor said Maryland will be in a position to meet its renewable energy goals and lower the level of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. According to Hogan, around 3600 new jobs and $800 million in investments will also be introduced to the state’s economy.