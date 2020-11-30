Gov. Justice announces no CARES Act money for sports under current guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During today’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that sports teams who may have lost revenue from canceled games are not eligible for CARES Act money under current guidelines.

“We’re still on it, we’re still trying to work through a possible way, it cannot be done just as a simple replacement of lost revenue. We do not have the ability…” Justice said.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Super Six football game was canceled after the latest West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map said Harrison County was in orange and Cabell County is in gold.

After commenting on how athletics departments lost the revenue from canceled games, Justice remarked how boys’ and girls’ basketball was also in danger.

“Basketball looks in real jeopardy to me…” Justice said during his conference. “And I hate it like crazy. And football we’ve already lost the primary driver in all the revenue that is supplied to our athletic programs all across the spectrum.”

Justice said football, and boys and girls basketball is how a long of atheltic departmenst make their income for the year for other programs. “If we don’t have income from those three sports, we’re in real trouble,” Justice said.