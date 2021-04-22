Gov. Hogan visits mass vaccination site in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry hogan visited one of the state’s newest mass vaccination sites, located in Frederick County.

The site at Frederick Community College administered over 800 vaccines on Thursday.

Maryland recently surpassed the milestone of administering more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccines. According to the state, more than 82% of Marylanders 65 and older and nearly 56% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officers are still urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer. “It is one of the most significant measures we have to control this infection and to get us back to being able to enjoy what we want to do.”

With hospitalization and transmission rates down and mask compliance up, Maryland is trending in the right direction. Leaders say this is all thanks to a bipartisan effort and public cooperation.

“We do it for our family, we do it for our coworkers, we do it for our friends, and quite frankly we do it for strangers because that’s what we do here in Frederick and in Maryland, we do the right thing for each other,” said Congressman Davis Trone.

The governor is urging Marylanders to hang tight. Wearing masks and vaccinations will be the key to getting out of this pandemic.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” said Hogan. “The last thing we would want to do is get into the 20-yard line and fumble the football. We have to score and get this thing done and get back to normal.”