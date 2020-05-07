Gov. Hogan vetoes several bills related to spending, increased taxes and violent crime

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has vetoed several spending bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year.
Hogan said on Thursday that his reason for vetoing the bills is due to COVID-19’s “sudden and unprecedented economic turmoil.”
“As I made clear last month, given these challenges, it would be irresponsible to allow legislation that requires increasing spending to become law. I am committed to working with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle as we confront these difficult budget choices on the road to economic recovery.”Gov. Hogan, press release on May 7, 2020
He vetoed several bills that would increase spending, including a House Bill to allocate over $57 billion to historically Black colleges and universities from the annual State operating budget. Click for full letter on spending bills vetoed.
He also vetoed three bills that he called “misguided” that would increase taxes for Maryland residents. This includes HB 732, which would increase certain tax rates on cigarettes and other tobacco products. Click here for full veto letter on increased tax/fees bills.
Finally, Hogan said the general assembly failed to “meaningfully address violent crime” this legislative session and vetoed several bills related to crime. The full list of vetoed bills can be read here.
