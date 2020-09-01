Maryland to enter Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan Friday, September 4

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland will be entering Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan effective Friday, September 4th at 5 p.m., all businesses will be able to open at a 50% capacity or 100% capacity.

Hogan stated movie and performance theaters will be allowed to reopen at 50% or up to 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors. All retail stores and worship facilities will be allowed to increase capacity from 50% to 75%.

The Maryland Department of Health reports 108,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 3,617 deaths due to the virus. The state has conducted 1,952,501 COVID-19 tests in total.

During Hogans previous press conference he announced all counties in the state of Maryland would be authorized to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.