Gov Hogan unveils “No Arm Left Behind” initiatives

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced the launch of “No Arm Left Behind,” a series of initiatives to improve vaccine distribution in the state.

He announced the state officially passed the benchmark of 4 million vaccine doses administered.

82% of those 65 and up and 55% of Marylanders overall have now received at least one dose.

“It took 94 days to reach the first 2 million doses and the second two million doses have been accomplished in just 35 days,” Hogan said. “Maryland is vaccinating at a rate faster than the nation and then most other states.”

The new initiatives incorporate state and private leaders to fill in the gaps with vaccine access. They will increase efforts to reach seniors, college students and major employers.

Senior efforts include contacting and booking appointments for thousands of Medicaid recipients and partnering with pharmacies to conduct vaccine clinics at senior centers. Hogan said he also signed an executive order, allowing senior centers to be reopened as early as April 30.

For students, the state will be reserving appointments at mass vaccination sites for college students and also partner with 42 institutions to raise awareness for students.

The state has also partnered with employers like Amazon and Southwest Airlines to ensure the vaccination of essential workforces.

“We truly are close to that light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan said. “But those of you who have not yet been vaccinated, please go get a vaccine as quickly as you can.”

Hogan said the state’s vaccination call center, providing direct assistance 7 days a week in over 200 languages.