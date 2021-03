LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Fire and Rescue in Libertytown responded Monday evening to reports of a house exploding, where they found one man injured.

According to Fire and Rescue, units were dispatched around 8:38 p.m. to the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road to reports of a house explosion. They found the man with significant burn injuries in the front yard when EMS providers assessed him and requested transport.