Gov. Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly once made available

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that he along with Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will take a COVID-19 vaccine publicly once it becomes available.

“While the delivery of vaccines is welcome news, I would caution Marylanders to remember that our initial allocation will only be 155,000 doses of the vaccine with the possibility of perhaps 300,000 by year’s end.”

Hogan reassured Marylanders that a vaccine is on the way but it is critical to continue to take the necessary precautions to remain safe and limit the spread of coronavirus.

For the first time since May, Maryland has reported 50 COVID-19 deaths in a day in the state. The Maryland Department of Health reports 2,632 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours.