Maryland expects $3.9 billion in federal funding through American Rescue Plan Act, Governor Hogan says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announces $1.1 billion dollars in funding to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which will ensure tax relief for struggling businesses and Marylanders who need it the most.

Hogan shares $600 million dollars will go to the safe reopening of schools in the state, and will address “pandemic related education costs.”

The state is now in Phase 2B of its vaccination plan, allowing Marylanders who are 16 or older with underlying medical conditions to be vaccinated.

This comes days after Hogan announced the nation’s first federally-operated mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state. The new mobile sites are intended to provide “remote or otherwise underserved” Marylanders access to vaccines.