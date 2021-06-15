Maryland lifts COVID-19 state of emergency, Hogan says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announces the end of Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

Effective July 1, masks will no longer be required in any setting, including schools, camps, and child care facilities in the state of Maryland. Although, businesses and other workplaces are allowed to set their own policies, but there will not be a legal mandate from the state requiring masks at any location.

“I am so proud of our state and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

Hogan also stated that July 1 will begin a 45-day grace period in Maryland through August 15, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed in the state to complete the transition out of the pandemic.

Maryland has a seven day positivity rate of 0.82% which is the lowest since the pandemic began, the case rate is down to 1.57 the lowest level since March 2020, and the state’s hospitalizations are also at its lowest level since March 2020.