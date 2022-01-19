Gov. Hogan says Maryland fiscally strong as new state budget sent to General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — This is Gov. Larry Hogan’s final year in office, finishing his second term, and he submitted at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday. This final budget to the General Assembly.

To hear Gov. Hogan tell it all is balanced on the fiscal front. Gov. Hogan took pride in the fiscal blueprint he presented to the General Assembly, especially considering all the state’s challenges from the pandemic.

“Today, after seven years of hard work and holding the line, the State of Maryland is projecting a long-term structurally balanced budget for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

And the governor admonished the Democratic leadership of the legislature for their fiscal record during his administration.

“For far too long, politicians in Annapolis have resorted to the same failed overreach overspend and overtax policies of the past which created the massive deficits that we have spent the past seven years digging our state out of,” said Hogan.

But Hogan said he needs buy-in, “The submission of this budget today,” said Hogan, “shows just how far we have come over the last seven years. This, of course, is just the first step in the budget process.

Sen. Ron Young from Frederick is a retiring senior Democrat hoping to secure funds for the school for the deaf in his district.

“We also need funds for a lot of the health programs that are lacking and I hope we can direct funds for those programs,” said Young.

Buy-in from the General Assembly will dominate the rest of the session. The governor also wants to phase out the tax for retirees living in Maryland to spend more on schools, infrastructure and environmental programs like protecting the Chesapeake Bay.