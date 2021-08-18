Hospital and nursing home employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland, Hogan says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that effective immediately, all employees of Maryland nursing homes will be required to show proof of vaccination or adhere to regular screening and COVID-19 testing. All employees will be required to get their first shot by September 1.

Hogan also announced that all Maryland hospital employees will be required to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 1 or adhere to regular screening and COVID-19 testing.

As more and more children head back to school Hogan says it is important for federal officials to expedite approval for children ages 5 to 11-year-olds to receive vaccines.

“We are told that this approval is still months away, but that is simply not soon enough or good enough.”

Maryland residents who are not vaccinated are once again encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help limit hospitalizations in the state.