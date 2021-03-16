Gov. Hogan prohibits garnishment of the American Rescue Plan Act rebates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has signed an executive order banning debt collectors from garnishing Marylanders’ stimulus checks.

The governor’s order points out that American Rescue Plan Act Economic Impact Payments are supposed to help people. As a result, these stimulus checks are exempt from garnishment, and all financial institutions must consider these payments as protected.

“For more than a year now, COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our nation and our state,” Hogan said in a press release. “This funding is intended to support working families and struggling Marylanders, and we are committed to doing everything possible to protect this much-needed relief for those who need it most.”