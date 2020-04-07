Gov. Hogan prioritizes Maryland “hot spots” in fight against coronavirus

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan listed Baltimore and 11 Maryland counties as “hot spots” that deserve priority attention in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday he toured the first of what he expects will be several field hospitals in the state and he demanded “urgent federal attention” for the critical areas he identified, including Frederick and Montgomery counties. Hogan said the economic fallout to the state already exceeds $1 billion but he will continue to attack COVID-19 with National Guard-supported “strike teams” in nursing homes to bring emergency medical supplies and support the clinical staff.

The governor said that “while social distancing is keeping us physically isolated from one another, there are so many examples in so many ways that this crisis is actually bringing Marylanders closer together with compassion and generosity.”

He saluted young people making care packages, social media mobilizing to start a community pantry and volunteers delivering meals to first responders and health care workers on the front line.