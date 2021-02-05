Gov. Hogan praises Maryland Senate for unanimously passing RELIEF Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan praised the Maryland Senate for their passage of the RELIEF Act on Friday.

The Senate voted unanimously to pass the act, which includes provisions such as direct stimulus payments for qualifying adult residents. This stood in stark contrast to the federal Senate budget resolution, which ended in a 51-50 vote that adhered strictly to party lines.

Hogan later released a statement about the Maryland senate vote, writing, “This is what effective and bipartisan leadership looks like. Now I urge the House to follow suit in short order … Marylanders simply cannot afford to wait.”