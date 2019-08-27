Gov. Hogan joins American Flood Coalition

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined the American Flood Coalition in light of the major flood damage Maryland has suffered for several years. 

In less than two years, Maryland suffered two massive floods that caused $22-million worth of damages to Ellicot City and $170,000 in damages to Annapolis back in 2017.

Hogan said he joined the coalition to protect Maryland’s shorelines and continue to protect his citizens and environment. He is the second governor to join the colition.

