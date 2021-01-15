Gov. Hogan issues a state of emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WVDM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Following the riots and breach of the Capitol Building in D.C., Gov. Hogan issued a proclamation declaring the state of emergency in relation to the upcoming presidential inauguration. This decision is likely inspired by mounting worries of another violent event occurring and disrupting President-Elect Biden’s entry into office.

In a press release, Gov. Hogan wrote, “Maryland will continue to do everything we possibly can to secure our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power.”

You can read the full proclamation here.