Gov. Hogan introduces new COVID-19 relief programs in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan introduced new COVID-19 relief programs on Thursday.

The new financial assistance programs are now available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues, and main street businesses across the state. They are part of Hogan’s $250 million dollar economic recovery package for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan is also urging local governments to try to match the state’s grant program with the remaining funding they received from the CARES Act.

The restaurant relief grant program aims to support local restaurants and the allocated $50 million will be distributed across the state based on the number of restaurants located in each county. Restaurants interested in the program must apply through their local jurisdiction, which are launching their own relief programs.

The Maryland State Arts Council (MSCA), an agency of the Maryland Department of Commerce, has received $3 million dollars for its Emergency Grant Program. The program aims to help those in the arts community who have experienced losses due to cancellations or modifications of programming, operations, or events during the pandemic.

New applications to the grant program will be accepted until November 13th on the MSAC website for impacted county arts agencies, Arts & Entertainment District management entities, arts organizations, and independent artists.

The new grant program will also help Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) who will receive $2 million to support hometown tourism efforts that promote local restaurants, attractions, and shops. Each local jurisdiction’s DMO will receive funds specifically for marketing purposes to help drive visitors to local venues and stores.

The grant program will also use $50 million dollars to fund the remaining applications submitted for the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund. New applications will not be accepted for the program as the additional funding will work to address the backlog of approximately 5,000 remaining small business applications that were submitted in March and April of this year.

Also, an additional $5 million will go toward the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority (MSBDFA), for COVID-19 relief loans for businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs that applied earlier this summer.

New applications are being accepted for state programs at the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The two agencies will receive $20 million dollars to reinvest in their coronavirus relief programs.

The Department of Labor began accepting applications on October 28 for its COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to prevent or minimize the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs. DHCD has launched a web page with resources for Main Street businesses, entertainment venues, and tourism nonprofit organizations.

For more information about financial assistance available to businesses across Maryland, please visit the Maryland Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Business website.