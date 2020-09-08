Gov. Hogan holds media briefing with State Superintendent of Schools

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan recognized the first day of school for students at Denton Elementary School by visiting the school with State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon. Students in the school district will start the school year with remote learning.

The Maryland Health Department has confirmed 113,239 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The statewide positivity rate was 3.68 percent as of Tuesday morning. 3,663 Marylanders have died from COVID-19.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories