Gov. Hogan holds media briefing with State Superintendent of Schools

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan recognized the first day of school for students at Denton Elementary School by visiting the school with State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon. Students in the school district will start the school year with remote learning.

The Maryland Health Department has confirmed 113,239 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The statewide positivity rate was 3.68 percent as of Tuesday morning. 3,663 Marylanders have died from COVID-19.

