Gov. Hogan grants posthumous pardons to 34 victims of racial lynchings

TOWSON, Md (WDVM) – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made an announcement in Towson Saturday, granting posthumous pardons to 34 victims of racial lynchings between 1854 and 1933.

The announcement was made at a new memorial honoring Howard Cooper, a 15-year-old boy who was dragged from a local jailhouse and hung by a mob in the late 1800s.

Hogan said the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project and students at the Loch Raven Technical Academy in Towson petitioned him to issue this pardon, and he decided to take it a step further.

“We have no greater responsibility as leaders in a democracy than preserving for future generations the importance of clearly differentiating the difference between right and wrong,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he also sent a letter to President Joe Biden, encouraging him to establish a Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Commission, a program dedicated to examining racial healing at a national level.

“Today, we are once again leading the way as we continue the work to build a more perfect union,” he said. “My hope is that this action will at least in some way help to right these horrific wrongs and perhaps bring a measure of peace to the memories of these individuals, and to their descendants and loved ones.”