Gov. Hogan gives update to COVID-19 response in Maryland: April 17

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association, talks about initiatives and funding Maryland is making available to help small businesses and employees hurt by the coronavirus’ impact on the economy during a news conference in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, March 23, 2020. Hogan also discussed plans to ask the federal government for more direct financial aid to the states in a conference call Monday with the White House. Kelly Schulz, the secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce is standing left, and Tiffany Robinson, secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Watch the update live here at 2:30 p.m.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan is giving his update to coronavirus response efforts in Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on April 17. Watch it live here.

According to Hogan’s Deputy Communication Director, Kata D. Hall, today’s update will provide information on: Schools, unemployment, food, manufacturing grants and a preview of the upcoming week.

Maryland has 11,572 confirmed cases statewide as of 10 a.m. on April 17. Within the last 24 hours, there was 788 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. 425 coronavirus patients have died.

The Maryland Department of Health provides the following case and death counts broken down for each county. Numbers reflect the latest count as of 10 a.m. on April 17.

