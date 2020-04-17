Gov. Hogan gives update to COVID-19 response in Maryland: April 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan is giving his update to coronavirus response efforts in Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on April 17. Watch it live here.
According to Hogan’s Deputy Communication Director, Kata D. Hall, today’s update will provide information on: Schools, unemployment, food, manufacturing grants and a preview of the upcoming week.
Maryland has 11,572 confirmed cases statewide as of 10 a.m. on April 17. Within the last 24 hours, there was 788 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. 425 coronavirus patients have died.
The Maryland Department of Health provides the following case and death counts broken down for each county. Numbers reflect the latest count as of 10 a.m. on April 17.
By County
*Number of probable deaths
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|26
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|966
|(34)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,273
|(38)
|4*
|Baltimore County
|1,569
|(37)
|7*
|Calvert
|109
|(2)
|Caroline
|28
|Carroll
|288
|(25)
|2*
|Cecil
|127
|(2)
|Charles
|337
|(15)
|Dorchester
|20
|(1)
|Frederick
|525
|(23)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|176
|6*
|Howard
|475
|(10)
|1*
|Kent
|14
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,280
|(63)
|15*
|Prince George’s
|2,966
|(77)
|10*
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|(1)
|St. Mary’s
|100
|(1)
|Somerset
|9
|Talbot
|14
|(1)
|Washington
|116
|(1)
|Wicomico
|103
|(1)
|Worcester
|28
|Data Not Available
|(91)
|11*
