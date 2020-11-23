Governor Hogan urges Marylanders to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health reports 19 straight days with more than 1,000 new cases of the virus, including another 1,658 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Governor Hogan stated that all establishments where food and or alcohol is served will now be required to close by 10 p.m. with the exception of takeout and delivery.

Hogan reminds Maryland residents that now more than ever it is important to do all things necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus. As Thanksgiving approaches, Hogan urges residents to celebrate safely with a limited amount of family members.

Maryland officials report hospitals now have the highest amount of patients seen during the pandemic.