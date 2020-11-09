Gov. Hogan introduces new COVID-19 guidelines in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announces that the new capacity for bars and restaurant capacity will be decreased to 50% effective on November 11 at 5 pm.

“We have now crossed over into the danger zone.”

The Maryland Department of Health reports 156,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 4,084 deaths as of Tuesday.

All Marylanders are advised to avoid any non-essential travel outside of the state. All employers across the state are also advised to limit the amount of employees in offices and allow telework for employees who are not required in facilities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.