Gov. Hogan comments on those opposed to Capital Beltway & I-270 traffic relief plan

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Those who commute in our area know you can always find delays on the Capital Beltway. Because of this, Maryland leaders are pushing for a traffic relief plan that will add more lanes.

Governor Larry Hogan is backing a plan to widen nearly 50 miles along the 48 beltway, or better known as Interstate 495, which runs through Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. The plan also includes adding toll lanes to Interstate 270 and rebuilding the American Legion Bridge.

A number of local leaders and officials are against the plan because they believe widening the beltway will create more problems for the environment, destroy nearby parks and will not reduce congestion. “Montgomery County politicians have continued, repeatedly, to try to sabotage the project, and they are catering to a small group of pro-traffic activists,” Hogan stated.

Some who are against the plan are calling on the Biden Administration to step in.