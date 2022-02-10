Gov. Hogan calling on Board of Education to reverse mask mandate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called on the State Board of Education to rescind its order requiring masks in schools.

The governor is citing what he calls “dramatic improvements to Maryland’s key health metrics and the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines” as reasons for the requests.

Gov. Hogan rolled back the statewide mask mandate in non-school buildings back in May of last year.

“A growing number of medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements,” writes Governor Hogan. “In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy.”