Gov. Hogan attempts to improve hospital staffing as state hospitalizations drop drastically

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitalizations in Maryland have significantly dropped, with more than 1,100 patients being released in the last two weeks. Now Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is looking to make sure hospitals don’t run into the same staffing problems down the road.

Hogan signed an executive order to lower the barrier for people to work in hospitals, allowing nursing students to assist in treating patients and pharmacists to have more flexibility in their work assignments.

“We continue to take short-term actions to support our health care workforce as it deals with the Omicron wave and the influx of unvaccinated patients,” Hogan said. “All of the data continues to show very encouraging trends, with many of our key health metrics consistently and substantially declining. We ask Marylanders to remain vigilant, to keep doing the things that can keep us safe, and to get boosted for maximum protection against these variants.”