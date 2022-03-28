MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday on Twitter that the state of Maryland is having a new tax package for retirees. In a statement on Twitter, he announced:

“Today we are announcing the largest tax cut package in the state’s history with major long-overdue for Maryland’s overdue relief for Maryland’s retirees. Cutting our state’s retirement taxes is something we have been trying to accomplish for seven years…according to governor hogan, this package will provide long-term relief for hard-working Marylanders,” Hogan said.

For more information about the tax package, you can visit their website.