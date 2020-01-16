Gov. Hogan announces tax credits for “some” residents with student loans

Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Have student loans? You just may qualify for some relief this tax season.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland residents with student loan debt would receive nearly $9 million in tax credits for student loan debt.

There are currently 9,600 applicants who are eligible. Around 6,300 of eligible participants that attend/ed in-state schools will receive $1,000 in tax credits. Around 3,200 applicants who attended out of state institutions will receive $813 in tax credits.

9,484 Maryland residents were awarded tax credits under the initiative last year.

