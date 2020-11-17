Governor Hogan releases new COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland “This is not the flu”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced effective Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m., all bars, restaurants, and facilities where food and or alcohol are served will be required to close by 10 p.m. Along with this all retail businesses and religious institutions statewide will revert back to Stage Two 50% capacity restrictions statewide.

A new order has been issued by The Maryland Department of Health to restrict the visitation of hospitals in the state. This new order will restrict hospital visitation statewide until further notice, with the exceptions of compassionate care, parents or guardians of minors, obstetrics, and support for patients with disabilities. Hogan announced that hospital capacity is up in the state of Maryland 100% since November 1.

“We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning. Now more than ever, I am pleading with the people of our state to stand together a while longer to help us battle this surging virus.”

As of Tuesday, November 17, The Maryland Department of Health reports 2,149 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Hogan encourages all college students that are considering coming home for the holidays or visiting grandparents to get tested. Click here to find a local COVID-19 testing center in your area.