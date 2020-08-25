Gov Hogan announces nearly 40 Maryland companies working towards a COVID-19 vaccine

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As Maryland nears its fifth month of Coronavirus stay at home orders, the race for a vaccine is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Luckily, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced some promising news on Monday.

Governor Hogan just announced that nearly forty Maryland life sciences companies are now working on developing and manufacturing a vaccine for the novel Coronavirus.

So far, these life sciences companies have secured more than three billion dollars for vaccine development.

Companies like Novavax, Emergent Biosolutions, and Altimmune, all based in Gaithersburg, have been working tirelessly to study the virus, its cause, and how to fight it.

Novavax was also awarded $1.6 billion dollars through Operation Warp Speed to complete late-stage clinical development, establish large-scale manufacturing, and deliver 100 million vaccine doses as early as late 2020.

In a statement release on Monday, Governor Hogan stated:

“On the day of our first Coronavirus cases, I said that Maryland was home to some of the top health research facilities in the world, and vowed that we would be a part of developing treatments and perhaps even a vaccine for this deadly virus. Our state will continue to lead the road to recovery.”

The University of Maryland School of Medicine also announced that they have recently begun phase three trials of a vaccine.